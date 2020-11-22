Greater Kansas City Firefighters report third member lost to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just a day after the loss of a firefighter to COVID-19 was reported, the Kansas City Fire Department is mourning the passing of a paramedic to COVID-19. Scott Davidson is the third person in KCFD to die from the virus in 2020, he passed away early Sunday morning.

Greater Kansas City Firefighters say that Davidson contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty.

The union says that in addition to his work as a paramedic, he was also part of the communications division. His service to the city included working with Municipal Ambulance Service Trust (MAST).

KCFD Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha was also lost in the line of duty, his death was announced Saturday. Earlier this year in April, EMT Billy Birmingham died from the virus.

