Greater Kansas City Home Show scheduled to take place at Bartle Hall is now canceled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Officials confirmed Thursday morning that they are canceling the Greater Kansas City Home Show to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The show was scheduled to take place Friday, March 13 and run through Sunday, March 15 at Bartle Hall.

Designer Bobby Berk from Netflix’s hit series Queer Eye and KC's own Tamara Day of HGTV’s Bargain Mansions were expected to make appearances at the show.

There is no word yet on whether the show will be rescheduled or whether refunds will be issued.

Officials from the show are expected to make an official announcement after 9 a.m.