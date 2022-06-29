GREENWOOD, Mo. — There’s a new police chief in one small Missouri town.

Greenwood confirmed Chief Tommy Wright resigned from the department, effective June 25, following the town’s annual summer festival.

Wright accepted a position as the Chief of Police in nearby Pleasant Hill.

His resignation comes about three years after he was appointed to the Greenwood position.

The city announced Craig McMein was appointed to interim police chief immediately following Wright’s departure.

City leaders said McMein has worked for the Greenwood Police Department for more than 20 years.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.