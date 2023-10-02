GREENWOOD, Mo. — Dustin Young spent the past 22 years working as an audio visual technician for Greenwood, Missouri city meetings. Monday he got a new job title as mayor.

Young is stepping up after a controversial end to the previous mayor’s term. Former Mayor Levi Weaver was impeached and removed from office last week after allegedly threatening an alderman with a weapon among other things.

Young ran the sound board and camera for last week’s vote. He also recorded the swearing in ceremonies of five different mayors.

So when the city needed someone to take take that oath of office for the completion of Weaver’s term, aldermen didn’t have to look far.

“He’s been here in the room for years. So he’s seen the inner workings and knows how the sausage is made. So I think he should be able to quickly step in to the other side of the table because he’s had those examples in the past. So I don’t think it’s going to be a giant learning curve for him,” Alderman Ryan Murray said.

Young, who also owns a landscaping company, started by thanking Weaver for his service. But said it was time to start a new chapter.

“As the sun comes up tomorrow morning in Greenwood we have a fresh page to start with. It is a new beginning,” Young said.

Though he says he has no career aspirations as a politician, he says only time will tell in seven months if he wants to hold on the mayor’s gavel or return to running the camera and sound board.

For now the man who began that a/v work for the city as a volunteer in high school is focused on whatever’s best for the community he loves.

“No matter who is on what side we’ve got pretty good people here and I’m pretty sure everyone can come together for the common good of the town to keep it moving in the right direction,” Young said.

Greenwood also swore in Michelle Thompson after she was appointed to take over the open position of Ward 1 Alderman.

Weaver’s attorney said Monday he’s still planning to file a petition for review of his removal from office. He hopes he’ll be reinstated, equating the impeachment hearing to a “Kangaroo Court.”