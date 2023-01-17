GREENWOOD, Mo. — A 48-year-old Greenwood, Missouri man pleads guilty in connection to the June 2019 shooting of his girlfriend, 54-year-old Kimberly Renee Alcorn.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday that Dana C. Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

As part of his plea agreement, Jones was sentenced to 20 years in prison on the second-degree murder conviction and five years on each of the other three convictions, according to Peters Baker. All sentences were set to run concurrently.

According to court documents, on June 26, 2019, Jackson County Sheriff deputies responded to a home on the 13000 block of South Harris Road just before 11 p.m. on a possible shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene they were notified by dispatch that the suspect was attempting to leave the house in a vehicle.

Deputies located the vehicle Jones was taken into custody. At the time of being placed into custody, he was reported to be naked.

Inside the home, deputies discovered Alcorn’s body along with a pit bull that had also been shot. Witnesses in the home said Jones and the victim had been in a verbal argument. They became concerned about the victim and one resident who lived in the basement, went upstairs with the dog.

Gunshots reportedly rang out. When a second person in the home went to check on the wounded dog, she also saw Jones with a gun when he reportedly fired shots at her.