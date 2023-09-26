GREENWOOD, Mo. — Greenwood, Missouri Mayor Levi Weaver was removed Tuesday night for three different counts.

Those counts include an allegation he threatened a member of the Board of Alderman with a gun.

The Mayor Pro Tem, who happened to be that alderman Weaver allegedly threatened with a weapon after drinking, ran the meeting that followed but no one was sworn in to replace him.

Weaver wasn’t there Tuesday as the three remaining Greenwood Alderman announced their findings.

They spent the afternoon deliberating after a several hour impeachment hearing last week.

Weaver was removed with cause on all three counts with the Board finding Weaver intimidated and threatened Alderman Kyron McClure at McClure’s home while Weaver’s hand was on a firearm.

“I don’t know why anyone is going to sit here and defend someone especially someone who has authority going over to someone whether they are an alderman or resident or what with a gun after drinking that’s just inappropriate,” former Alderman Jody Bishop said.

He was also removed for violating citizen rights by blocking them from city’s Facebook page and for instructing the city clerk not to enforce the law regarding business licenses.

Following the announcement, Weaver’s attorney said he’d appeal saying “no surprise we knew the outcome before we even started the trial last Monday if you want to look up the definition of Kangaroo Court in the dictionary you wouldn’t find a better example than what’s gone on here.”