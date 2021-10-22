Greenwood Police warn about recent thefts of early 2000 Ford F250s and F350s

GREENWOOD, Mo. — The Greenwood Police Department is urging caution after multiple recent thefts and an attempted theft of some early 2000 Ford F250s and F350s in the area.

Police said similar incidents have been taking place around the Kansas City metro.

If you own one of these truck, police ask that you take extra precautions in securing your vehicles as they are apparently easy for criminals to steal.

Police say if you see any suspicious activity to report it to the Greenwood Police Department at 816-795-1960.