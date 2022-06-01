KANSAS CITY, Mo. — -There are new developments in the investigation into an Eric Greitens campaign video, an ad that used a Kansas City Police Department ride-along as its backdrop.

On Wednesday a Platte County judge ordered a special prosecutor to look into the possibility that Missouri law was broken, with the investigation focused on the son of a Kansas City councilmember.

The prosecutor is tasked with looking into if Capt. David Loar, son of Kansas City Councilwoman Teresa Loar, broke state law prohibiting political activity while on the job.

The ride-along happened in April, starting at KCPD North Patrol Division. On Twitter, where the video was posted, Greiten’s profile directly tagged the police department.

KCPD would later request that the video be taken down, which it was. But that video’s deletion has not stopped the investigation.

The persisting issue is that under state law Kansas City Police Officers are prohibited from political work while on-duty or in-uniform.

The special prosecutor, appointed by Platte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Fincham, is former Green County Prosecutor Darrell Moore.

Currently, he is a Missouri deputy attorney general and coincidentally he was also a moderator at Tuesday night’s GOP Senate Debate in Springfield.

That debate was only attended by current low-polling candidates. Eric Greitens did not participate.

FOX4 reached out to the special prosecutor to ask about his goals for the investigation. He said the investigation will be narrow and that there is currently no timeline in making a charging decision as the order was just received Wednesday.

As far as the police officer at-center of this investigation, KCPD said it has no comment because it’s a personnel matter.

The Greitens campaign is also not currently giving comment at this time.

FOX4 also reached out to Teresa Loar to ask her for her perspective on the situation. She has not responded to that request.