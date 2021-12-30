‘Grinch’ cat adopted from Whiskers Cat Cafe just in time for new year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sometimes, even demanding animals get the homes they deserve.

Earlier this month, Whiskers Cat Café made a brutally honest social media post asking someone to adopt Percy, a Persian cat with a lot of attitude, that they had dubbed a “Grinch.”

On Thursday, Percy’s dream came true. Percy’s new owner, Amy Thomason, saw the cat on FOX4 and decided to adopt the miniature queen.

“In a surprising turn of events, her heart has indeed grown three sizes and mine has grown like a million,” Thomason told FOX4.

In keeping up with Whisker’s Cat Cafe’s description, Percy is already making herself at home on the couch and is enjoying being the only animal for her new human.

“Thank you so much for putting her story out there,” Thomason said. “I’m so incredibly grateful to now be owned by this sweet, grumpy looking, ‘floofy’ queen.”

Happy tails, Percy!