Breakaway Music Festival is set to return to Azura Amphitheater July 14-15.

Bonner Springs, KS – The Breakaway Music Festival is set to return to the Kansas City area this summer.

The two-day, touring EDM festival will stop at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs July 14-15. Fans can catch performances from headliners GRiZ, Zedd, Gryffin, RL Grime, Liquid Stranger and Hippie Sabotage.

The full lineup for Breakaway KC includes performances from GRiZ, Zedd, Gryffin, RL Grime, Liquid Stranger, Hippie Sabotage, 4B, Audien, Austin Millz, AYYBO, Baauer, Dombresky, Dr. Fresch, Elohim, GASHI, it’s murph, Knock2, Luci, Moore Kismet, Pauline Herr, ECXSS, Ashton Martin and Human Penguin.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets starting on Thursday, March 30 at 10 a.m. at universe.com