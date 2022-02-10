MERRIAM, Kan. — A former K-Mart store may soon be home to this suburb’s only grocery.

A developer has submitted plans for a $118-million project in Merriam, which would include a grocery store, restaurant and housing.

Drake Development of Overland Park, Kan., is seeking $26 million in tax breaks for the project. The grocery store would be the only one in Merriam, after a Hen House grocery nearby closed nearly 3 years ago.

There also would be space for other retailers, including a restaurant. And the plans include an apartment complex and parking garage.

The city council is expected to review the plans during a meeting Monday. Merriam city officials have not yet responded to FOX 4’s requests seeking an interview about the project.

The former K-Mart location has been vacant for nine years.