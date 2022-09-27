PARKVILLE, Mo. — Platte County prosecutors charged a grocery store employee after police say he admitted to taking pictures of women as they shopped, and also videoing them using the store’s bathroom.

Bruno Alejandro Barrera Lumbreras, 29, faces a felony invasion of privacy charge.

Police responded to McKeever’s Price Chopper near Northwest Bell Road and Northwest 64th Street on Thursday, Sept. 22. Officers arrived around 1:30 p.m.

The probable cause statement shows a 61-year-old customer told officers she was shopping and visited the store’s restroom. While inside a stalls, she said she noticed someone’s shoes in the stall next to her. She then looked up and noticed someone holding a cell phone over the stall, recording her.

According to the court document, the customer gave the officer a description of the shoes and the ball cap the person was wearing. She also told officers an employee working in the deli wore the same cap.

Police located Barrera in the store, and said he matched the description the victim provided. The probable cause statement shows police questioned Barrera in an office where he confessed to using his cell phone to record video of the customer.

Officers took Barrera to the police department and continued questioning him. The court documents show Barrera admitted recording at least eight other women inside the store’s bathroom. He said another employee did the same thing.

He also admitted taking pictures of women, without their consent, while they shopped at the grocery store, and also when he worked at a different job.

Barrera appeared in court Monday morning. He entered a “not guilty” plea to the charges and the court assigned him a public defender.

A judge released Barrera into the custody of his father, due to his cognitive issues, according to court records. He was ordered to be confined to his home and to comply to GPS monitoring.

Price Chopper said it is working with investigators on the case.

“While we cannot comment on an ongoing investigation, the safety of our customers is always of the utmost importance to us. We will continue to work with authorities regarding this matter,” Price Chopper said in a statement.

