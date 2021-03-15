Groundbreaking held for Martin Luther King, Jr. park that Patrick Mahomes’ foundation will help build

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After months of planning, the Kansas City Parks Department and the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation broke ground on a new plan for Martin Luther King, Jr., Square Park, Monday afternoon.

Mahomes’ foundation is helping the Kansas City Parks and Recreation board put an all-inclusive play site at the park.

KC Parks and Rec awarded Gunter Construction the design build contract for the education play site at the park.

The $1 million contract includes community engagement, conceptual design, developing construction documents, performing all work, and acquiring all materials for construction of the playground.

There is also an opportunity to buy a legacy brick that will be placed in the park.

Register here if you’re interested in the park’s brick program.

Crews expect to have the play area completed in the fall of 2021.