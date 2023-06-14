KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is one of the worst cities when it comes to violent crime in the U.S., according to data from the FBI and other outlets.

As of June 14, 2023, Kansas City’s seen 82 homicides with the most recent happening Wednesday morning near 74th and College. Still, the non-profit group “KC Mothers in Charge” is working to reduce violence in the city through education, prevention, and intervention.

With a sign in hand reading, “I lost a loved on to gun violence,” Cynthia Tucker makes her plea to drivers at 59th and Prospect. “Stop the violence! Honk your horns!”

She’s a newer member to KC Mothers in Charge, having joined in December following her 19-year-old son’s murder while at a party.

“He was a peacemaker. Not anything I would have ever expected,” she said.

Tucker, along with a dozen other women, held signs asking people to honk their horns if they wanted an end to gun violence. For the hour the women were at that location, along with 55th and Prospect, the sounds of car horns felt continuous.

“It makes me feel like I’m bringing more awareness, like I’m doing something for my son,” she said.

Leading the way for the hour-long canvass was Rosilyn Temple, who founded the group 10 years ago following her son’s murder on Thanksgiving Eve.

“I love my community; born and raised here. I’m going to keep fighting,” she said.

The organization offers crisis intervention as well as care to families impacted by gun violence, something Temple didn’t have in the aftermath of her son’s death, which is what prompted her to create the organization.

KC Mothers in Charge also canvasses different crime hot spots around town, handing out flyers with the number for Crimestoppers on them.

“It’s a community problem,” added Temple. “It takes a community to take our city back. Nothing’s going to change; and it’s a black-on-black problem. We have to stop. We have to start loving each other, and figuring out how we deal with conflict.”

Kansas City had five murders happen just 20 blocks south near 35th and Prospect earlier this year, making the group’s efforts that much more important.

“If I can save one life, that’s a lot.”