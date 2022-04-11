KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A controversial ordinance is taking center stage in Wyandotte County.

The Unified Government approved its Safe and Welcoming City Act in February.

The act does several different things. It allows undocumented immigrants to get municipal ID cards so they have access to certain city programs.

The act makes it illegal for the Unified Government to collect immigration data, unless it is required by state or federal law. It also means the KCK Police Department can’t respond to call for assistance from ICE it’s necessary to protect the public.

Supporters warn the act is in jeopardy because of House Bill 2717 that was written by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

The bill passed the Kansas Legislature and bans sanctuary cities in the state of Kansas.

Kansas City, Kansas Mayor Tyrone Gardner joined More2, a group working toward equality in the metro, to ask Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to veto HB 2717.

“HB 2717 would gut the heart of the good policy our community built through the democratic process. This bill would damage the relationship between law enforcement and communities across Kansas. It would inhibit economic growth and again, we call on Gov. Kelly to protect our community and all communities in Kansas,” Pastor Rick Behrens, Grandview Park Presbyterian, said.

Gov. Kelly has not said if she plans to sign or veto the bill.

