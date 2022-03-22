KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A human rights organization continue its push for an investigation into the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

MORE2 is calling on the mayor to follow through on a promise that leaders said he made during his campaign. On Mayor Tyrone Garner’s 100th day in office, MORE2 wants results.

“One of the keyways that candidate garner, was able to distinguish himself from the incumbent, was by voicing support for an outside investigation of the decades-worth of allegations of corruptions at the KCKPD,” defense attorney and member of MORE2 David Grummon said.

The group wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate claims of police misconduct and systemic racism.

Last year on 4Star Politics, Garner said he supports independent investigations.

“My position is, I’m a strong proponent of outside eyes,” Garner said in October 2021. “I would welcome it.”

MORE2 said they’ve received little to no response from Garner since he became mayor. So, after calls, texts and an open letter, they’ve gotten creative in getting his attention.

They sent a telegram to Garner’s building. It was performed by a clown.

MORE2 also marched the square with signs on St. Patrick’s Day and Grummon even wrote and recorded a parody song and sent it to Garner.

Violet Martin claims her family is a victim of Roger Golubski, the former KCK detective is accused of extorting sexual favors from women and coercing some to provide false information to frame innocent people.

“Detective Roger Golubski is the villain of this story but it’s not just one person. the whole system allowed him to not just exist, but thrive,” Violet Martin said. “The whole system turned a blind eye.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, Garner’s office released detailed bullet points highlighting his actions since taking office on many of the concerns MORE2 raised. Overall, saying “I am confident that the relevant matters of concern are at the appropriate level of awareness.”

Here is a statement from KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman:

“There is an ongoing investigation into allegations made against past members of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. We continue to cooperate and assist in that investigation. The KCKPD is focused on positive community engagement programs, crime-reduction initiatives and working with our community to implement best practices in police reform.”

