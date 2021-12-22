Group finds body behind Kansas City home while searching for missing teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a body found behind a home Wednesday evening.

A group of teens found the body near the 4500 block of Hedges Avenue.

Police are on the scene. The body has not been identified.

The teens were searching for a missing 18-year-old form Kansas City. Amara Jones was reported missing nearly three weeks ago.

Local teachers and students from Raytown High School organized the search effort Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as we learn more.

