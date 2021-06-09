Group names the north side of Kansas City’s downtown loop one of the worst highways in America

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A busy Kansas City highway makes a national list, this time as one of the worst highways in the country.

An organization called “Freeways Without Futures,” based in Washington, D.C., works to make cities more walkable, resilient and help them thrive, something that the north side of the downtown loop prohibits.

The group’s report said instead of helping unite the community, the highway divides metro neighborhoods and cuts off the downtown area from other sections of Kansas City.

The groups report said highways on the list are often poorly maintained and many have become liabilities. It also believes that as Congress debates how to invest money following the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time to change that.

The report credits Kansas City’s Beyond the Loop for coming up with several plans to redesign the highway. Beyond the Loop is a collaboration between the Mid-America Regional Council, the City of Kansas City, and the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The plans include everything from keeping the area as-is to demolishing the highway. A big part of the plan also includes building a new Buck O’Neil Bridge. Construction of the new bridge is anticipated to begin in the fall and be completed by late fall of 2024.

Other highways on the list include I-244 in Tulsa, I-345 in Dallas, and I-35 in Austin.

