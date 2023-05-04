KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Faith leaders from across the metro focused on praying for an end to Kansas City’s homicides Friday morning.

Dozens of people gathered at a fountain in Mill Creek Park on the Country Club Plaza to participate in the National Day of Prayer.

“How many more is going to happen?” Bishop John Birmingham said. “But we believe in the power of prayer, that God will make a difference if we keep on entreating him to come in the midst of this awful situation here.”

The Peace Patrol hosted the event. Members want to use it to urge people to stop the violence and put down the weapons that are being used to kill people in the metro.

“We need to show love on our community,” Kevin Morgan said. “If we see it dying it’s up to us to show the love and give back by pulling them out of what’s about to happen that can be changed.”

Anyone who has information about an unsolved homicide, or another crime, is asked to report it by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Rewards are available for information leading to an arrests in cases.