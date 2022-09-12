KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A U.S. veteran gets a surprise of a lifetime.

U.S. Army Specialist Robert Buck (Ret.) lives in Kansas. He and his wife were shocked Monday morning when the Helping a Hero Program handed them a special key to a house that will soon be built for them.

“It’s incredible. Me and my wife are very much looking forward to it,” Buck said.

The announcement came during a fundraiser at the World War I Museum.

Helping a Hero, Lee Greenwood, George Brett and Tate Stevens were on hand to help deliver the surprise to the Bucks.

The house will be built specifically for Buck to allow him to live in it and also adapt to his current needs.

“We have adaptive homes that we build for our wounded warriors because if he’s been wounded badly there’s a chance he won’t exist very well in a home that doesn’t have expanded countertops, places he can get his wheelchair into a shower, just reach into cabinets to get something he needs,” Greenwood said.

The Helping a Hero organization is based in Houston. It has already built more than 100 homes in 24 states to thank veterans for the sacrifices they’ve given.

“Our soldiers are being wounded on the war of terror, and it came about on the anniversary of 9/11. It’s important for all of us to recognize we should never forget, those who are killed and injured, innocent citizens, over 3,000, on the attack on America, which is why we have now wounded warriors across the country,” Greenwood said.

Helping A Hero provides support programs such as marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities and emergency needs grants.

“This is probably something with our current situation, we’d never be able to afford a house. This is overwhelming, really. It’s going to be really helpful,” Buck said.

During the event, Helping a Hero also honored Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, Former Kansas City Royals star George Brett, and country music artist Tate Stevens with the Lee Greenwood Patriot Award. The honor recognizes leaders who support America’s veterans and military.

Learn more about the Helping a Hero organization, and how you can nominate a veteran to receive a house on the charity’s website, helpingahero.org.

