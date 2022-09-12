GARDNER, Kan. — The Gardner Edgerton school board is considering a narrowed-down policy concerning transgender students in the district.

In the proposal, transgendered students are supposed to use the bathroom or locker room of the student’s identity assigned at birth, or they may use an available unisex facility. It does not state that a transgender student may use the bathroom of the sex that they currently identify with.

“Kids in general, they shouldn’t be taught about sexualization,” KCK mother Kaleigh Gonzalez said while in Gardner Monday.

Gonzalez homeschools her children but thinks that schools have gotten away from focusing on what they should.

“I also have daughters myself,” she continued. “So, I wouldn’t want someone who’s claims that that they feel like that they are a girl who’s a boy to go into the restroom with my daughters or a full-grown man coming into the restroom with us as well.”

“This sort of speaks to this fear mongering around transgender students’ rights to live authentically as themselves,” the ACLU of Kansas’ LGBTQ Legal Fellow D.C. Hiegert said in response to the bathroom statement Monday.

Hiegert said research shows there’s no problems when transgender kids use the restrooms of the sex that they identify with. Hiegert has a problem with students having to use the restroom of the sex that they were assigned to at birth.

Hiegert also has a problem with the fact a child’s parents must be notified if their student wants to be called by a name or pronoun that they identify with.

“If the household isn’t affirming, that can lead to trans kids experiencing abuse in the home or even getting kicked out. We know large numbers of homeless youth are LGBTQ kids, and it’s related to things like this,” Hiegert continued.

The board is not expected to make a decision on the policy until its October meeting, but a large group of parents are expected to speak out on the matter at Monday night’s meeting.

The board member who proposed the policy, Jeff Miller, did not respond to a FOX4 request for comment Monday afternoon.

