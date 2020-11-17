Growing list of metro school districts going full virtual as COVID cases soar

KANSAS CITY METRO — More and more school districts in Missouri and Kansas are transitioning their students from in-person learning to virtual platforms as coronavirus cases rise.

As of today, at least eight area school districts plan to transition back to online learning.

On the Missouri side, at least Blue Springs and Grain Valley are making the move. On the Kansas side, those districts are Spring Hill, DeSoto, Eudora, Tonganoxie, Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission.

Middle and high school students at Spring Hill, Blue Valley, Blue Springs and Shawnee Mission will begin online learning after Thanksgiving Break.

Elementary schoolers at those schools will remain in full time in-person learning for now.

School leadership will continue to track the positive test rates and make changes if necessary.

High schoolers at Tonganoxie will begin remote learning today. Grain Valley begins on Nov. 18.

All students at DeSoto and Eudora will begin online learning effective today.

The return dates vary from school to school. Most at least go through the end of the year into January.

Just over halfway through November and Missouri has already recorded more cases of COVID-19 than any other month during the pandemic. Despite low death rates, hospitals have reported record numbers and issued warnings that they are running out of room.

In the U.S., cases from the entire pandemic rose above 11 million. The last million cases happened within the past week.