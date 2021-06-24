Growing number of crashes prompts Overland Park to install stop signs at 91st and Glenwood

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — To address a growing number of traffic accidents, the City of Overland Park will install four new stop signs at the intersection of Glenwood and 91st Street.

The city removed the traffic signal at the intersection of 91st and Glenwood last fall due to lack of traffic volume.

There have been 10 crashes at the intersection since the signal was removed.

Crews plan to install the new four-way stop in mid-July. City staff say the new signs will feature solar-powered LED lights along the board of each sign to help grab drivers attention.