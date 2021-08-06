Guide to Garth: What you need to know if you’re going to Saturday’s concert at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 70,000 country music fans are expected to pack Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night for the Garth Brooks concert.

If you have tickets and haven’t been to Arrowhead lately, somethings may have changed.

MASK MANDATE

Arrowhead announced Wednesday that all concert guests will be asked to wear a mask when in enclosed areas of the stadium. This rule is for everyone, unless you are actively eating or drinking.

Areas masks are required include:

CommunityAmerica Club Level,

Ford Founder’s Club

Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge

Locker Room Club

Chiefs Pro Shop

Masks are highly encouraged, but not required, in outdoor areas like your stadium seats for fans who haven’t been fully vaccinated.

PARKING AND RIDESHARE

All parking must be purchased online in advance. Payment will not be accepted at the parking tollgates.

If parking passes sell out, fans will have to find an alternative place to park and walk to the stadium, or utilize options like Uber, Lyft, or Ztrip.

Parking lots open at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Drop off and pick up for rideshare will take place in Lot J of the Truman Sports Complex, accessible via

Gate 2 off Blue Ridge Cutoff.

GATES

The gates at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will open at 5 p.m. for the concert, which starts at 7 p.m.

SEATING

You’re asked to access mobile tickets and parking passes before you get to the gates.

Your tickets will determine how you enter the stadium.

Floor Seats Guests with tickets on the floor must enter through Gates C or G You’ll need to get a floor-access wristband before entering the stadium

Lower and Upper Level Seats Enter at any of the 4 spiral gates

Club Level and Suites Enter at any spiral gate Enter at Tower Gate Enter at Founder’s Plaza Gate



CONCESSIONS AND MERCHANDISE

Bring plastic if you hope to buy anything inside Arrowhead. Cash is not accepted.

All concession stands and merchandise areas only accept plastic. Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are accepted inside the stadium. There are also traditional card readers and chip readers at stands.

Vendors only accept credit cards and can’t accept mobile payments.

SAFETY AND SECURITY

If fans need to carry a bag, it must be clear. Specific information about the clear bag policy is available online.

Arrowhead Events ask fans to avoid bringing in a bag, if at all possible. It will expedite entry for everyone.

Since temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s Saturday, guests are allowed to carry in one water bottle. It must be 20 ounces or less and it has to be factory-sealed.

Water fountains are located throughout the concourses at the stadium.

Arrowhead Stadium is also cleaned and sanitized before and after each event. Sanitization of high touch areas also takes place during the event.

A complete list of the health and safety protocols for the Garth Brooks concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Stadium is available online.

VACCINATION OPPORTUNITY

A vaccination clinic will be held before Saturday’s concert at Arrowhead. It will be handled by the Kansas City Health Department for ticket holders who want to get a vaccine.

It will be located in parking lots outside the stadium from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Everyone who is vaccinated during the clinic will also be entered in a drawing to win upgraded concert tickets to the show.