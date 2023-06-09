Rendering of playground upgrades for Gum Springs Park in Shawnee, Kansas. Image provided by the City of Shawnee.

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Starting next week, the City of Shawnee will shut down a popular community park for an extensive renovation.

On Monday, June 12, Gum Springs Park, located near 67th Street and Flint Street, will close for a $3.7 million revamp.

Crews will replace the existing asphalt walking trail around the perimeter of the park with a concrete pathway, replace backstops and fencing at all four baseball diamonds and install new playground equipment.

The focal point of the new playground area will be the Lunia, a piece of equipment from Berliner Seilfabrik designed to look like a hot air balloon hovering in place over the playground.

Playground rendering. Image courtesy of the City of Shawnee

Rendering of a child’s view from inside the Lunia. Image courtesy of the City of Shawnee

Kids will be able to climb up into the balloon’s basket and throughout the structure.

“This new piece of equipment will let children’s imaginations soar as they climb up and in the Lunia’s structure,” Tonya Lecuru, Shawnee’s Parks and Recreation Director, said in a press release. “While this project will take some time to finish, we want to make sure every aspect is done right so that Gum Springs Park remains a highlight of its neighborhood and the Shawnee community.”

The entire park, including restrooms and the parking lot, will remain closed during construction. The renovation is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.