Teen in custody after gun found at Bonner Spring High School

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan — A firearm was found at Bonner Springs High School on Wednesday afternoon.

The high school was notified by school administration that a student was showing off the gun to other students.

School staff and the Bonner Springs Police Department responded to the situation immediately and the student was taken into custody with no issues.

The investigation determined the student was a 15 year old, the gun was non-functional, and no threats were made by the student.

According to the Bonner Springs school handbook, possession of a weapon by a student shall result in expulsion for at least one calendar year, except the superintendent may recommend the expulsion be modified on a case-to-case basis.

This investigation is ongoing and we will update you as more details come along.

