KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials found a gun in a student’s locker at a Park Hill middle school Friday, and a 13-year-old is in custody.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said the weapon was found at Lakeview Middle School. The school was placed on hold “out of an abundance of caution at about 10:30 a.m. and was lifted at 11 a.m.

There is no threat currently to the school, students or staff.

Officials took a 13-year-old boy associated with the locker where the gun was found into custody.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information about how officials learned about the weapon.

FOX4 has reached out to the Park Hill School District for more information.

“The safety of our schools is a top priority for both the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the Park Hill School District. We have a strong working relationship with the Park Hill School District to help protect our schools, the students, and the staff. The good work performed by the staff of the Park Hill School District and our school resource officers is what allows us to keep our kids safe.”

