KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway at Center High School after staff members found a gun inside a student’s locker Tuesday morning.

The district said security and administrators noticed suspicious activity, investigated, and found the gun inside the locker. Police were then called to the school.

Students were never in any danger, according to the district’s email that was sent to parents and guardians.

The school does not have metal detectors, but plans to follow guidelines outlined in its student handbook to discipline the student involved.

The district is encouraging parents to keep any weapons securely locked up and to communicate with the school to let staff know what is going on in the lives of students outside the classroom.