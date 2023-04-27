TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas lawmakers failed to revive a bill that would allow local school districts to adopt gun safety training in schools.

The House voted 83-41, falling one vote shy of the constitutional majority needed to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of the bill.

The bill would have required the State Board of Education to set guidelines for a standardized firearm safety training program for K-12 schools. For kindergarten and grades one through five, the program would be based off the National Rifle Association’s “Eddie the Eagle” program, which teaches kids to “stop” and tell an adult when they encounter a gun.

The proposal passed the Senate with a veto-proof majority last month, but failed to obtain a veto-proof vote in the House when it initially passed.

During debates, opponents said the bill puts the onus on kids to know what to do when encountering a gun, as opposed to holding adults responsible.

“I’m very concerned that the Eddie the Eagle program gives a false sense of security, and will help your children understand how to use guns,” said Sen. Marci Francisco, D-Lawrence.

However, supporters argue that the bill would allow kids to effectively learn what to do when they come across a firearm.

“We want to teach these children how to handle firearms safely, starting from a young age, so they’re not frightened of firearms,” said Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee.