Gun sales increased in Kansas and Missouri as COVID-19 broke out around the world

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of people buying guns in Missouri and Kansas has significantly increased amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to figures with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

The system, developed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), checks potential gun buyers records for information that may disqualify them from owning a firearm. Anyone who purchases a gun from a licensed dealer must go through a NICS background check.

An email FOX4 obtained from the NICS liason to licensed gun dealers echoed concerns about this uptick in gun sales. The March 17, 2020 memo urged gun dealers to run background checks online – instead of over the phone – because of “a drastic increase in firearm background checks and extended hold times at the Contracted Call Center.”

NICS records show the number of people who purchased guns from licensed dealers in Kansas increased by 1,959 from January 2020 to February 2020. During that same time-frame, the number of people buying from licensed dealers in Missouri skyrocketed by 5,109.

Here’s a breakdown of those numbers:

Kansas 2020:

January — 15,578

February — 17,537

Missouri 2020:

January — 43,596

February — 48,705

Asked about the increase in gun sales, John Ham, spokesman for the ATF, Kansas City Field Division, said in a written statement: “We often see seasonal spikes in firearm sales, but in addition it is not uncommon to see increased gun sales based on political or social events and attitudes.”

He added: “The background and regulatory systems that oversee the transfer of firearms by licensed dealers can certainly handle the increased traffic, however, during a peak in sales, the customer and the dealer must be patient. Background checks and other regulatory safeguards are in place to ensure that only those eligible under federal law can obtain and possess firearms. Increased sales often mean a slowing of these systems that we use to ensure the public’s safety.”

Ham also said: “If firearms enthusiasts are turning to private firearm sales, we encourage them to go through a licensed dealer to ensure a background check is completed. If they choose to sell the gun on their own, they need to take common sense steps to protect themselves as they would in any other type of private sale, to include looking at the identification of the buyer to ensure that both the buyer and seller reside in the same state.”

The FBI declined to comment specifically on this uptick in gun sales.

In a written statement to FOX4, the FBI said: “At this time, the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) Section remains fully operational and will continue to process requests… while the FBI does not confirm or deny the existence of investigations, we want to assure the public the FBI remains committed to ensuring national security and pursuing violations of federal law.”

March statistics for NICS background checks will be posted on the FBI’s website at the beginning of April.