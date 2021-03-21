Gun violence takes the lives of two young people, now families are planning funerals for the best friends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two more families in KCMO experience tragedy at the hands of gun violence. Two teenagers are dead following a shooting in a neighborhood. Police believe the violence stems from a fight between two small groups near 73rd and Norton Ave.

Family said the victims were teenagers and best friends.

“Two funerals,” Close family friend Robert Stinson said.

Stinson said his Godson was found dead Sunday afternoon behind a vacant house where police continue their investigation.

The boy’s best friend was shot and found the night before. Police believe the two killings are connected.

“Senseless is about the only word that you can come up with,” KCPD Capt. Dave Jackson said. “Whatever the investigation reveals, there is no reason for two of our young people to be dead right now.”

Officers found a teenage girl shot to death Saturday night near 73rd and Norton Ave.

He said two small groups of people were near the intersection. There was a fight and shots were fired.

“The inability for us to use conflict resolution skills other than violence is, has got to change,” Jackson said.

People were seen running. Police responded and searched the area.

“We put some drones up, we put some officers in the area,” Jackson said. “We were looking with flashlights.”

Stinson said family of the boy who was killed got worried when he didn’t come home or call. They searched the area where the young woman was found the night before.



“We’ve been behind the schools and the woods,” Stinson said.

An officer helped and found a teen boy’s body about a block away from the shooting.

“I’m shocked,” Stinson said. “My best friend’s son. I’ve been knowing him since he was born. It hurts.”

Although police don’t have suspect information to share right now, Stinson has a message for the people responsible.

“If you out in the street, pretty soon police are going to catch you,” Stinson said. “So, you need to turn yourself in. That would be the best thing you can do.”



Jackson said witnesses can help bring these grieving families justice for their loved ones who were killed.



“People know what happened here. It’s clear that people know what happened here and we want this people to come forward,” Jackson said.

There is a $25,000 reward for any tips leading to a conviction. You can remain anonymous by calling 816-868-2517.

“Put the guns down because shooting somebody, killing somebody ain’t working,” Stinson said. “You can go to jail the rest of your life for something that was stupid.”