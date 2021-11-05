Gunman robs Olathe woman as she walked out of her home

OLATHE, Kan. — Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was robbed as she walked out of her duplex Friday morning. Investigators were called to the home near West 133rd and South Locust streets around 8 a.m.
The victim said a man pulled out a gun and demanded her car. She said the gunman was white and around 30 years old. He was about 5-feet-10 and wore a black stocking cap, camouflage face mask, and black gloves.
Officers from another department have since recovered the victim’s car.
Olathe police ask anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information about the robbery to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.