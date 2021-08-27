Gunman shoots customer who tried to stop robbery at Grandview 7-Eleven

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A man was shot after police say he tried to intervene in a robbery at a Grandview convenience store overnight.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven near Beacon Avenue and Main Street around 3:40 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from gunshot injuries.

After investigating, officers said two gunmen were trying to rob the store. They say the victim noticed what was happening, grabbed his own weapon, and tried to intervene. At least one of the gunmen and the victim exchanged gunfire. Officers said the victim was shot at least once. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The gunmen got away before police arrived. Investigators said they do not know if either gunman was injured in the shooting. They also don’t have a description of either suspect.