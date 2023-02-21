KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Legendary rock band Guns and Roses is hitting the road with plans to bring their 2023 World Tour to Kansas City.

After wrapping up an international tour in July, the band will begin touring in North America this summer for the first time since 2021. The powerhouse rock band will stop in Kansas City to perform at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets on the band’s website.