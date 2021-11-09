Guns, cash, and cars stolen as thieves target Clay County communities

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty Police say they have a great lead as detectives work to track down a suspected thief targeting the Northland.

The department released the following video showing a man in a red coat and kakis checking to see if the owner of a truck left its door unlocked. Officers believe the suspect is responsible for stealing cars and stealing guns from vehicles Monday morning.

Officers said the crimes happened throughout Liberty and Clay County.

Detectives also thanked the suspect in the Facebook post for “the perfect fingerprint” he left on the door handle of this truck. Officers said they collected it, as well as DNA, and sent it all to the crime lab.

Meanwhile, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies are also investigating an increase in car thefts and break-ins. These cases have been reported along 92 Highway between Smithville and Kearney. Many of the cars were left unlocked according to investigators.

We've seen a rash of car thefts & break-ins along 92 Hwy between Smithville & Kearney lately. Most vehicles were unlocked. Cars, guns, cash & more have been stolen. We're investigating and have good leads, but help us help you by locking your doors! Even in rural areas. — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) November 9, 2021

Deputies said the cases being investigated by the department also deal with stolen guns and cash left inside unlocked cars.

The Sheriff’s Department said it is working with Liberty Police to determine if all of the cases in the Smithville and Kearney area are linked to the cases that have been reported in Liberty.