KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Guys Snacks deli shop will open a new shop at the former location of Joe’s Pizza Buy the Slice, which recently closed on Oct. 31.

On Saturday, owners from Guy’s Snacks announced that Guy’s Deli would open in December.

The deli shop will serve a fresh new menu of deli sandwiches and continue serving pizza made from Joe’s original recipes.

The shop will be located behind Kelly’s Westport Inn on Westport Road.