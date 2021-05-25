Habitat For Humanity resumes home construction projects delayed by the pandemic

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — After waiting out the pandemic, a veteran in need is finally realizing his dream of home ownership.

Habitat for Humanity volunteers broke ground Tuesday and began construction of his new home in an established neighborhood.

For Sean Webb, it’s been a long time coming.

Webb served eight years in the Navy, but afterwards became homeless for a time.

He suffers from post traumatic stress after his best friend committed suicide.

“I had a couple of downfalls a couple of years back,” Webb explained. “I lost my dad, my wife left. And so I’m dealing with PTSD and what not. It was hard for me to get back on my feet and this was kind of a starting point. It gave me something to look towards, something for the future. It gave me some hope.”

Webb is currently a player with the Kansas City Warriors, a hockey organization for disabled military veterans.

The Kansas City Mavericks learned about him and decided to pitch in, by donating labor to build the house.

Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity said building material costs are up about 30 percent compared to when this project was budgeted a year ago.

Fundraising and donations from the community are covering the gap to get the house built for Webb.