KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Habitat for Humanity took advantage of the weather to “Rock the Block” in a Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood.

The organization teamed up with 130 realtors to update the exteriors of nine homes in the Armourdale neighborhood. The volunteers helped beautify the homes by painting, completing yardwork, and making repairs.

This is the sixth year for the Rock the Block improvement program.

Those involved said helping the homeowners is one of the best feelings.

“I mean it’s a rewarding feeling you cannot get enough of, seeing someone happy and grateful for all the hard work you just volunteer to do. These people had no clue this could happen for them. Some of them have in in the homes 20-30 years time and so it’s just grateful to be out here to watch them get excited. It feels like a new home for some of them,” Donta Littlejohn, Rock the Block, said.

Organizers take applications for the Rock the Block program. If you would like your neighborhood to be considered for the makeover, or if you’d like to volunteer to help, Habitat KC has additional information.

