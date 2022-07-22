KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Habitat for Humanity workers showed up to gather tools Friday morning they found many of their tools were gone.

“Everybody knows us for building homes here in Kansas City area, we also do home repair. But those tools are greatly important for us,” Kellen Jenkins, Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City, said.

Matt Trusty, the organization’s senior site manager, said the thief cut through some barbed wire and came down the retaining wall. Once the thief made his way on top of a trailer, he was caught on camera.

Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City shared surveillance video of the incident with FOX4. They also reported the incident to the Kansas City Police Department.

“They came in through a little hole on the top, dropped down in here to get to all of the tools,” Trusty said.

The video shows the thief placing the items he is taking on the roof of the trailer.

Trusty said the thief took off with about $2,000 worth of tools.

“I had numerous Milwaukee 18-volt equipment, impact drills, hammer drills, things in cases, nail guns,” he said.

“Those tools are vital to our process. We use them every day, our volunteers are out on site using them to build the affordable housing that Kansas City families need. And those tools help us do that. It’s a big loss. It’s frustrating because we operate on a very, very small budget already,” Jenkins said.

Workers and volunteers were able to get by today without the tools, but the organization says it could delay progress on people’s homes.

“So something like this to a lot of people may not seem like a big deal,” Jenkins said. “Oh, it’s a few tools here and there. But no, this does set us back, it slows us down and we can’t afford to be slow. The need for affordable housing in Kansas City is huge. It’s unprecedented. And we have a lot of work to do.”

To donate, click here.

To view Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City’s Amazon Wish List, click here.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.