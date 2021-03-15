Hail piles up like snow as severe weather sweeps through Johnson County

STILWELL, Kan. — Severe weather took many in the Kansas City metro by surprise Monday afternoon.

In Stillwell, hail fell and quickly piled up on roads and roofs in southern Johnson County. So much fell it resembled snow.

FOX4 KC viewer Natasha Burgert tweeted us video of the funnel cloud she recorded from 165th and Antioch in Overland Park around 4:28 p.m.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s office reported a tornado on the ground near West 199th Street and Switzer Road in Aubry, Kan. The National Weather Service reports damage to homes and nearby at West 193rd Terrace and Antioch Road. Power lines are also down in the area.

Damage photos 193rd and Antioch pic.twitter.com/tiaev1tWNb — Dave D'Marko (@DaveDMarko) March 15, 2021

The storm system moved northeast and into Missouri, where a tornado warning was issued for Belton, Grandview and Loch Lloyd.