Halfway through Missouri’s legislative session, what’s still on lawmakers’ agenda?

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers are officially halfway through the 2021 legislative session.

Representatives and Senators finished up the first half of the session Thursday and now are on spring break for the next week. Last year at this time when lawmakers went on break, they didn’t return because of the pandemic. But this year they said when they come back, it will be full steam ahead.

“While it appears there are still some battles left, and during the final weeks of session, finalizing Medicaid expansion will be our top priority,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said during a press conference Thursday.

This week in the House, representatives passed a Wayfair tax bill, sponsored by Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Mayville. The legislation passed Thursday with a 115-44 vote.

Eggleston’s bill would require companies to charge sales tax when people shop from online stores. The tax is named after the large online store Wayfair. In 2018, U.S. Supreme Court ruling paved the way for each state to apply a sales tax to online retailers. According to Eggleston, 43 other states have one.

With an increase in revenue for the state, Eggleston added language to House Bill 554 earlier this week that would lower the state’s income tax by .1% the same year the tax goes into place and may be reduced to 5.1% over a period of years.

This bill would create a sales tax for Etsy, eBay and some Amazon stores that don’t have a physical building in Missouri.

Across the statehouse, the Senate passed its own version of a Wayfair bill this week. Sen. Andrew Koenig is sponsoring Senate Bill 153.

“We have an incentive for people who make purchases from non-Missouri businesses,” Koenig said.

Koenig said he hopes to work with Eggleston this session to work out the differences in the bills. The biggest difference between the two versions: Koenigs requires a use tax to be collected, while Eggleston allows local governments to impose a use tax in the voters in that area approve it.

“Hopefully I can convince him that the way we did it was better, but one of provisions they have in there is with the use tax, is they stack it so that every city would have to go back and vote on it again, even if they already have a use tax and mechanically just don’t know how you do that,” Koenig said.

Besides the Wayfair tax bills, House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, said one of the biggest priorities the House will be working on after spring break is the budget. Before going on break, Vescovo said representatives focused on important topics in Missouri.

“ESA, education reform, which has been a priority,” Vescovo said. “I would love to see some more choice for our parents at home. Is that going to be a reality? I’m not sure. We’ll just have to see how the process plays out.”

Also in the House, representatives made changes to the election and petition process, like requiring photo IDs to vote, something Democrats oppose.

“We’re seeing these attacks against the initiative petition process, and that’s something we have been opposing since we’ve been here,” Quade said.

The legislation passed requires organizations to get 10% of all registered voters’ signatures in each congressional district for petitions to change the state’s constitution. It also would require two-thirds approval from voters to pass an amendment on the ballot.

“This is a way for them to hold us accountable,” Quade said. “When they’re asking us to do something and we say no as a body, this is a way they can get things done. When we do things, they don’t like, this is a way they can hold us accountable, so any change to access for citizens to hold their government accountable, we are going to oppose.”

Senators said upon adjournment Thursday that they’re happy with where they stand.

“I think if Washington D.C. would take a look at how we were able to work on tough issues and come together in a bipartisan issue to pass legislation, we’re not seeing a lot of that in Washington D.C.,” Senate Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, said.

The Senate passed Schatz’s gas tax increase legislation Thursday. It would be Missouri’s first increase in 25 years if approved by the House and the governor.

Under the legislation, Missourians would see a 2.5 cent increase over five years. That would bring the total tax to 29.5 cents by 2026. Currently, Missouri has the third-lowest tax in the nation.

It comes with a 100% rebate for Missourians as long as they keep their receipts for an entire year.

The increase is expected to bring in $460 million for roads and bridges.

“We really all sat in a room and put our heads together and came out with what I consider a really good outcome for the state of Missouri,” Senate Floor Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Kansas City.

“Roads and bridges and a good effort towards that, that’s a huge win in general, then when you couple Wayfair with what the local municipalities are to get with the windfall from that as well as the competition from mainstream and online sales which is a huge deal for mom-and-pop stores in my district and all our districts.”

Senate Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said he’s proud of the way Senators came together this week to get things across the finish line.

“In both major things, the gas tax and the Wayfair bill in a bipartisan way and I think it’s something we should all be proud of,” Rowden said.

Funding the Medicaid expansion and preparing a budget for the next fiscal year are still on the agenda for Missouri lawmakers. Democrats said they would like to talk about police and criminal justice reform, and Republicans, especially in the Senate, are planning to discuss a large education reform bill.

Lawmakers return from spring break March 22.

