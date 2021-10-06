Hallmark breaks ground on new distribution facility in Liberty

LIBERTY, Mo. — Hallmark breaks ground on a massive distribution center in Liberty.

The new building will stand less than a mile from Hallmark’s current distribution center. The company plans to consolidate several smaller distribution facilities into the new building when it’s complete.

Hallmark said the company’s environmental impact will be reduced with the consolidation.



“This expansion is an incredible milestone for our business, and we are excited about the potential this unlocks for us in the years to come,” Scott Collignon, Hallmark’s vice president of logistics, said. “We will create new job opportunities as well as new capabilities to meet the expectations of our customers who continue to shop for our products in-stores and online.”

Hallmark expects the new facility and expansion to increase jobs when it opens in 2023. At that point, Hallmark expects more than 1,200 full time employees to work between the two facilities, plus about 150 seasonal part-time workers