Hallmark giving away another 1 million cards for free to comfort people during pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of companies are trying to lend a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic, and for local card maker Hallmark, lending a hand means spreading joy.

The way that Hallmark plans on spreading that joy is through a card giveaway.

Their first giveaway of 1 million cards was such a success that they’re planning to double the effort to 2 million cards.

“We’ve seen these heroes in our hospitals, our senior centers, our grocery stores, our communities and we just want to help people share gratitude,” said Lindsay Roy, Hallmark’s chief marketing officer.

Anyone in the continental U.S. can go to this website and sign up for a free three-pack of cards.

For Hallmark, it’s all about personal connection.

“Right now, think about somebody who is living alone and can display that card and re-read it over and over again and see that they matter.”