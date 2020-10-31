Halloween parade planned for metro girl starting pre-surgery quarantine on favorite holiday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence girl being forced to quarantine on Halloween won’t miss her favorite holiday after all.

Eight-year-old Jessica has just as much Halloween spirit as any child her age, probably more. When asked what her favorite Halloween candy is, she simply replied, “chocolate.”

“She’s a bubbly loving little girl. She doesn’t let anything stop her,” her mother Jena Elise said

But because of the coronavirus, she’ll have to quarantine before an upcoming surgery she’s having due to a traumatic brain injury she suffered at five weeks old in a car crash. At eight years old, this will be her ninth surgery.

“She had swelling on the brain. She actually lost half of her brain,” Elise said.

That quarantine starts Halloween morning when she gets her COVID test.

So the family is asking anyone who wants to spread some Halloween cheer to drive by their house in costume Saturday afternoon before you go out on other Halloween plans.

“People from the community that I have no idea have never met in my life are dropping off candy and Halloween buckets, just little trinkets to make Jessica smile tomorrow, which is beyond crazy,” Elise said.

“I think it’s amazing it’s just a very caring and compassionate thing to do,” Gavett Burch said.

Cars should be lined up at Korte Elementary in Independence by 3:45 p.m. Independence Police and Fire will also take part in the parade.