Halloween parade returns to Independence Square

This year, Americans are projected to spend about $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes alone.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Halloween spooks return to the Independence Square a year after cancelling the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the 73rd year for the parade, according to the Independence Chamber of Commerce. The organization also said it’s the longest-running Halloween event of its kind in the metro.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. near Walnut Avenue and Pleasant Street. It will travel west to Main Street before heading north to Lexington Avenue and the Truman Courthouse. The route ends at McCoy Park.

Dozens of entries will put you in the Halloween spirit.

A map and additional information about the parade is available through the Independence Chamber of Commerce.