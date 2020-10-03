Halloween pop-up bar ‘Apparition’ in North KC returns, moving festivities outside

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the second year for a popular North Kansas City Halloween pop-up bar and, like a lot of things, this year will be different because of COVID-19.

‘Apparition’ is in its second year, but this time it’s outside of Big Rip Brewing Company, located at 9th Avenue and Swift Street, and under a tent.

The creators said they wanted to create an outdoor space that could still have haunted lighting and allow people to social distance.

This year is a masquerade theme, with everyone required to wear face masks with them until they’re seated.

There are no reservations, and the pop-up bar is only open Thursday through Saturday nights through Halloween. But guests can enjoy a beer inside Big Rip until there’s space to enjoy any of the 13 creepy concoctions under the big top.

Creator and ‘Spookmaster General’ Edward Schmalz said safety was top of mind when rethinking the concept due to COVID-19.

“It sort of hit us in early September that we could do a version of Apparition that would work, that would be completely safe, but would also be a way for us to get a little bit of revenue in these business that most of us love,” he said.

All of the cocktails are made using local “spirits.” Apparition also recently opened pop ups in Lawrence and Wichita.

