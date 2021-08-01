Hamburger Mary’s KC and Woody’s KC to require proof of vaccination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning Tuesday, August 3, Hamburger Mary’s KC and Woody’s KC will no longer allow customers to enter their establishments who have not been vaccinated. The notice was posted to their Facebook page on Sunday afternoon.

“This is not a political decision. This is a decision that we feel is the moral requirement to help safeguard our staff, guests and their families from exposure to the Covid-19 virus. We do not apologize for our stance in this matter. We encourage other businesses, restaurants and bars to make the same decision. If you want to come to our establishment—and more importantly, if you want to defeat this virus that has plagued us for the last 18 months–please get vaccinated,” the restaurant’s post reads in part.

To enter the establishments customers will be required to show proof of vaccination. You can bring a photo ID and your original vaccination certificate or a photocopy of the certificate, or a high resolution photo on your phone.

Kansas City is reinstating an indoor mask mandate for everyone aged 5 and older, regardless of vaccine status starting Monday, August 2. The mandate will be effective until at least 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 28.

The order requires masking while indoors at public spaces that cannot maintain social distancing. Lucas said capacity restrictions are not a part of it.

“Since COVID-19 first entered our community, Kansas City has followed the guidance issued by our nation’s leading scientific experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and locally by our own Health Department and regional health care leaders,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said last week.

“With a 15% increase in hospitalizations over the past week and a full vaccination rate of just 39% in Kansas City, the CDC and our own Health Department have issued recommendations that all persons—regardless of vaccination status—begin masking in all places of indoor public accommodation. As such, Kansas Citians will need to begin masking in all indoor public places on Monday to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and throughout Missouri.”