‘Hamilton’ will return to Kansas City, but not until March of 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The popular musical “Hamilton” was scheduled to return to Kansas City in September, but because of the pandemic it is delayed until 2023.

The Broadway in Kansas City Series made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“We’re disappointed that our Hamilton dates need to shift a bit later, but understand that the complexity of relaunching these enormous tours will sometimes necessitate change. In order to accommodate the continued impact of Covid-19 on the touring Broadway industry, it is necessary to move our Hamilton dates.” Leslie Broecker, Broadway Across America, said.

Instead of “Hamilton,” the Broadway season will open with “Tootsie,” on November 23, 2021. That’s a month later than the season normally begins.

Season tickets are on sale and include “Tootsie,” “Mean Girls,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “Ain’t Too Proud.”

“Wicked” is coming to Kansas City in January 2022, and “Hamilton” in March of 2023. Neither of the shows are included in season ticket prices. You will need to expand your season tickets to see either show.

Single-show tickets are not on sale at this time.

