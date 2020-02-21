Hang out with Chiefs Mitchell Schwartz and get one last photo with Union Station lights before they’re gone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you haven’t made it down to Union Station recently to get your photo with the massive light displays or banners, you have one more chance.

“It’s one final chance to meet, greet and snap all the historic pics you may have missed,” a spokesperson for Union Station said in a news release. “Bring the family and add to your memories of the Chiefs Super Bowl Season!”

In addition to shooting a few photos, you can hang out with offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz.

Schwartz, KC Wolf and Chiefs Cheerleaders will be at Union Station from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22.

To meet Schwartz and get an autograph, you must purchase a ticket at the Union Station Ticket Office. Tickets are limited.

Meeting KC Wolf and the cheerleaders does not cost.