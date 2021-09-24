‘Happy to be alive’: 26-year-old Kansas City army vet survives being struck by train

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The mother of a Kansas City metro man hit by a train said her son is thankful to be alive.

The crash happened at Guinotte Avenue and North Lydia Avenue in Kansas City, September 15.

“It’s that call that no parent wants to get. We were unsure what to expect when we got to the hospital. When the Chaplin met us, we especially thought the worst, thank goodness it wasn’t,” said mother of Blake Gordon, China Arbuckle.

Her 26-year-old son Blake Gordon is now recovering at a hospital in St. Louis. He’s undergone four surgeries and three more are planned in the next two weeks.

“He’s lost his right arm and has quite a bit of trauma to his right foot. “He doesn’t have any head trauma, which we are so thankful for that and you know, we know he’s going to get through this. He may have less, he’s not less,” Arbuckle said.

Arbuckle said it will be a long road to recovery, and Blake is in considerable pain, but grateful, considering the outcome could have been different.

In the last four weeks, two people have been struck and killed by trains in the metro.

“Blake is great kid, such a great spirit about him, he loves everyone. He’s just happy to be alive. He knows he encountered a brush with death,” Arbuckle said.

Gordon is an army vet his mother said loves to meet new people, golf, ski, boat and bike.

He’s also a state championship wrestler and a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

His family, friends and supporters are hopeful he can get back to the things he loves.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for mounting medical costs.

Arbuckle said her son will be fitted for a state-of-the-art nerve surgery and a prosthetic while in St. Louis.